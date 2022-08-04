Microsoft’s (MSFT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $280.50 price target on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $333.88.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $282.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.