MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.64

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.64 and traded as low as $0.62. MICT shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 121,719 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MICT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $87.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of MICT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MICT by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,506 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of MICT by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the period. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the financial technology and insurance business in China, Singapore, and Hong Kong. It primarily develops platforms for insurance products, and financial products and services. The company also deals in securities, futures, and options; and provides securities advisory and asset management services, as well as the Magpie Invest app that allows to trade in securities on various stock exchanges.

