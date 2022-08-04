MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.64

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.64 and traded as low as $0.62. MICT shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 121,719 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MICT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.
MICT Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $87.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64.
MICT Company Profile
MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the financial technology and insurance business in China, Singapore, and Hong Kong. It primarily develops platforms for insurance products, and financial products and services. The company also deals in securities, futures, and options; and provides securities advisory and asset management services, as well as the Magpie Invest app that allows to trade in securities on various stock exchanges.
