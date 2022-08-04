Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.99-$2.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.13-$8.37 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $158.85 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.64 and its 200 day moving average is $192.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.38.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

