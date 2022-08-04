Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) President Sells $42,416.00 in Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $42,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $26.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.07. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 1,195.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

