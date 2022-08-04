Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) PT Raised to $90.00 at JMP Securities

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRTX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.93.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of MRTX opened at $71.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.62. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $195.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $39,648.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,515,526.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.