Misbloc Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.03 Million (MSB)

Misbloc (MSB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Misbloc coin can currently be purchased for $0.0992 or 0.00000440 BTC on exchanges. Misbloc has a total market cap of $19.73 million and $1.03 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Misbloc has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Misbloc alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,557.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003969 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00128441 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00032281 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Misbloc Profile

Misbloc is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,015,037 coins. The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544. The official website for Misbloc is misblock.io. Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Misbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Misbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Misbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Misbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Misbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.