Mithril (MITH) Price Hits $0.0287 on Major Exchanges

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0287 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $28.73 million and approximately $10.34 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007942 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009684 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00237648 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000293 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mithril

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.