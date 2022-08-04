Mizuho Trims RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Target Price to $80.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

RingCentral Stock Down 6.6 %

NYSE RNG traded down $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.54. 57,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,875. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $47.28 and a 12-month high of $315.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.03.

Insider Activity

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.19%. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $397,589.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,796.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132 in the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in RingCentral by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,577,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,955,000 after purchasing an additional 388,302 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in RingCentral by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,667,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,955,000 after acquiring an additional 144,060 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,191,000 after acquiring an additional 825,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,272,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

