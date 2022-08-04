MMOCoin Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last Week (MMO)

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 81.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 4th. MMOCoin has a market cap of $63,111.84 and approximately $1.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MMOCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

