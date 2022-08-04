MOBOX (MBOX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.81 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, MOBOX has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MOBOX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00003431 BTC on major exchanges. MOBOX has a total market capitalization of $63.17 million and approximately $20.81 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.64 or 0.00623096 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00036065 BTC.

MOBOX Coin Profile

MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 coins and its circulating supply is 79,853,076 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official.

