Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Trading 7.9% Higher

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.49. 5,991 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 231,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $759.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.34.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $45,169.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,389.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 22,696 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 289.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,862,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,794,000 after purchasing an additional 127,671 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 352,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

