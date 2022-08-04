Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MHK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.46.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,713. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.66 and its 200-day moving average is $136.55. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $114.96 and a 52 week high of $211.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 150.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

