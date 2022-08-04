Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut shares of Mohawk Industries from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.46.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MHK traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $119.33. 11,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $114.96 and a 1-year high of $211.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 61.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 19.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 93,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 15,122 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $443,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

