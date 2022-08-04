Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) PT Lowered to $101.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.46.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.88. 10,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,713. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $114.96 and a one year high of $211.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,788,000 after buying an additional 35,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,828,000 after acquiring an additional 211,971 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,279,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,082,000 after acquiring an additional 73,764 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,661,000 after acquiring an additional 153,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 364,085 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.