Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) PT Lowered to $146.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.
MHK has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.46.
Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.72. 10,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.55. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $114.96 and a 1-year high of $211.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at $96,936,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after buying an additional 364,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,791,000 after buying an additional 338,782 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 458,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,606,000 after buying an additional 308,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2,665.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 267,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,720,000 after buying an additional 257,926 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).
