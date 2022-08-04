Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE: TAP) recently:

8/3/2022 – Molson Coors Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $49.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Molson Coors Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $54.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Molson Coors Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $52.00.

7/28/2022 – Molson Coors Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $41.00 to $50.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – Molson Coors Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $54.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Molson Coors Beverage was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/28/2022 – Molson Coors Beverage was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

6/21/2022 – Molson Coors Beverage was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 1.4 %

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $54.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $60.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.09.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 15.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 16,682 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 63.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 16.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 8.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

