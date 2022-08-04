Monaco Asset Management SAM Acquires New Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $863,000.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirati Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $39,648.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,804 shares in the company, valued at $5,515,526.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MRTX traded up $5.41 on Thursday, reaching $77.19. 13,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,671. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.62. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $195.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6990.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MRTX. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $208.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.93.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.