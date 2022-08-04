Monaco Asset Management SAM Buys New Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,000. PayPal comprises about 1.1% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in PayPal by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 13.4% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in PayPal by 116.8% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 28.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.61. 417,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,594,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $296.70. The company has a market cap of $111.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.60 and a 200 day moving average of $99.32.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

