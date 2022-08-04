Monaco Asset Management SAM Has $15.33 Million Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Monaco Asset Management SAM lowered its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Barrick Gold makes up 6.1% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $15,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 63.4% in the first quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 450,300 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 174,800 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 0.8% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 27.3% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,354 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 551,456 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.76. 953,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,175,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.01. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.92.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.37.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

