Monaco Asset Management SAM Sells 812,400 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Monaco Asset Management SAM reduced its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812,400 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for about 0.4% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned 0.05% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,241,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340,959 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 22,500,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,555.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,608,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,078,000 after acquiring an additional 18,099,348 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 725.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,243,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,276,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discerene Group LP raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 12,794,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EDU. Bank of America upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.80 to $36.60 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CICC Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. CLSA upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Macquarie upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.40. The stock had a trading volume of 34,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,597. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.54. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.43.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.92 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post -5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.