Monaco Asset Management SAM Takes Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,000. Baidu makes up 1.9% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.06.

NASDAQ BIDU traded up $2.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.51. 56,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,133. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.62 and a fifty-two week high of $182.60.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

