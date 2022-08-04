Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,860 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Personalis worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Personalis by 6.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,184,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,463,000 after buying an additional 296,669 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Personalis by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 922,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Personalis by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 352,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Personalis by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 201,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 40,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Personalis by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 39,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Personalis alerts:

Personalis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $4.48 on Thursday. Personalis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Personalis had a negative net margin of 101.49% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSNL has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Personalis from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Personalis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Personalis Profile

(Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.