Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys 2,994 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Encore Wire worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $122.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.12. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $78.88 and a 1 year high of $151.64.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $5.57. The business had revenue of $838.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.08 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WIRE shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

