Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,660 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACLS shares. StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.71. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.61 and a 12-month high of $83.74.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

