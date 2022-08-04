Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 287,574 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of TimkenSteel worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 53,387 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter worth $1,516,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 311.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 343,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 259,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 302,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 93,733 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMST shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $795.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.38. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $26.23.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ken V. Garcia acquired 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $66,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

