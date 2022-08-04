Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,585 Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 18.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 52.4% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Avalara by 6,055.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 18,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter worth about $18,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at $46,791,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $51,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at $46,791,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,985,329 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avalara Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of AVLR opened at $92.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.80 and its 200-day moving average is $88.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -62.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.29.

About Avalara

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Articles

