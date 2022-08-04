Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes $1.36 Million Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 89,215 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:BZH opened at $14.59 on Thursday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 13.55.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.34. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $526.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

