Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises about 1.5% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.6 %

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.75. The company had a trading volume of 123,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,445,915. The stock has a market cap of $89.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average of $63.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

