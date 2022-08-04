Monero Classic Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $8.89 million and $13,979.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00002012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.00 or 0.00699038 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

