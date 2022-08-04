Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given New $570.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $600.00 to $570.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MPWR. Cowen upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $569.70.

MPWR stock traded up $7.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $533.53. The stock had a trading volume of 21,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,237. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $348.02 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $423.16 and a 200 day moving average of $426.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $1,632,533.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,992,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $1,632,533.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,992,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,458 shares of company stock worth $7,922,989 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

