Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $329.45.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Moody’s Stock Up 0.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO opened at $309.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $251.01 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.19. The firm has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Moody’s will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

