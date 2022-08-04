Moonriver Trading 4.8% Higher This Week (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for $14.93 or 0.00065060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $74.88 million and approximately $8.70 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonriver alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.52 or 0.00629926 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016245 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00035666 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,420,973 coins and its circulating supply is 5,016,656 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.