Moonriver Trading 4.8% Higher This Week (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for $14.93 or 0.00065060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $74.88 million and approximately $8.70 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.52 or 0.00629926 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002197 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016245 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00035666 BTC.
About Moonriver
Moonriver’s total supply is 10,420,973 coins and its circulating supply is 5,016,656 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Moonriver
Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.