Morgan Stanley Boosts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $82.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $73.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.301 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 44,748 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,030,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 161,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 72,296 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

