Morgan Stanley Trims Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Target Price to $55.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 32.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research cut Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.15.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $2.85 on Monday, hitting $81.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,373,441. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of -228.33 and a beta of 1.73. Roku has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $422.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Roku by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Roku by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Further Reading

