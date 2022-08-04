Morgan Stanley Trims Western Union (NYSE:WU) Target Price to $14.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WU. Citigroup cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Western Union in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

Western Union Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of Western Union stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. Western Union has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $22.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 2.7% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 17.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 188,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Western Union by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

