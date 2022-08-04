Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 120 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.35, for a total transaction of $30,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,423,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,810,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Morningstar Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $246.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.25 and a 1-year high of $350.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Morningstar Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.37%.
Institutional Trading of Morningstar
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
