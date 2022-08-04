Motco Acquires 100 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Motco lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Allstate were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALL opened at $115.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.75.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.51. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.58.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

