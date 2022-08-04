Motco Acquires 1,380 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Motco boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 746,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,349,000 after acquiring an additional 23,182 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after buying an additional 62,011 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,638,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 116,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 17,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 218,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after buying an additional 32,184 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $33.15 on Thursday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $44.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.38.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.