Motco Acquires 2,431 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Motco lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 104.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $12,293,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 178,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 37,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 108.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $957,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average is $53.29. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $65.41.

