Motco Acquires 59 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Motco raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in KLA were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of KLA by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $938,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of KLA by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock opened at $395.93 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $282.83 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.54. The company has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.95.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,202 shares of company stock worth $401,673 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.