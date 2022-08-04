Motco Buys New Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Motco acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KKR. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $783,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,715.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,072,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $452,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $389,956,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,981,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,217,000 after purchasing an additional 784,674 shares during the period.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $53.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.50. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. TheStreet cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

