Motco Cuts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Motco decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,776 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Eaton were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETN opened at $148.70 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.40. The company has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.87.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

