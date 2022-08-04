Motco Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Motco decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,812 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.17.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

