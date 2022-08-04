Motco Lowers Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Motco reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.18.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $110.82 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.15.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,245 shares of company stock worth $137,021 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

