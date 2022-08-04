Motco Purchases Shares of 2,500 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLF. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,600 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,169.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

