MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Declares $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the industrial products company on Saturday, September 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

MSA Safety has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MSA Safety to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety Stock Up 0.2 %

MSA Safety stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.06. 135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,623. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.75 and its 200 day moving average is $129.19. MSA Safety has a 52 week low of $112.89 and a 52 week high of $167.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $372.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MSA Safety will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in MSA Safety by 71.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the first quarter worth $233,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in MSA Safety by 19.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in MSA Safety by 80.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.