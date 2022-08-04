MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.28

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$53.28 and traded as high as C$58.17. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$57.94, with a volume of 40,675 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$67.75.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 15.27.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

MTY Food Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

(Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.