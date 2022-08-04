MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.28

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$53.28 and traded as high as C$58.17. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$57.94, with a volume of 40,675 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$67.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 15.27.
MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.
