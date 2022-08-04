Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,229,002 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $33,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 857.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $9,688,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,079,431.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $9,688,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,079,431.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $89,266.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,204,359. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of MUR opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.87. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 2.56.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 109.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Murphy Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

