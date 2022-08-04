National Bankshares Cuts SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target to C$23.50

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$27.50 to C$23.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 target price for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$30.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.25.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

SSRM stock traded up C$0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$20.05. 249,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,738. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of C$18.08 and a 52-week high of C$31.00. The stock has a market cap of C$4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$22.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.68.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

