Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Trading Down 0.7%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.68. 26,140 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 13,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Naturgy Energy Group from €29.00 ($29.90) to €29.60 ($30.52) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $26.15.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

